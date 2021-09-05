Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 200.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,127 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $6,732,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 393.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 298,343 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $328.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.87. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

