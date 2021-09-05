Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2,977.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CE opened at $155.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.82 and a 200 day moving average of $154.28. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $102.72 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

