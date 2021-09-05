Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 177,510 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,474 shares of company stock worth $6,881,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FATE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $72.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.64. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.40.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.