Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth $1,666,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 35.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $262,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $1,913,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $11,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

LI stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion and a PE ratio of -189.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.