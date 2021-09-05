Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 66,644 Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,644 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Trean Insurance Group worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,074 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

TIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

TIG stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $538.86 million and a P/E ratio of 6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.17 million. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

