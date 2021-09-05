Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,052 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 73.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,240. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. Raymond James increased their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

