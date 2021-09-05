Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 15,480 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMD stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $262.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.24%. Analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton upgraded Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viemed Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

