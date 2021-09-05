Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 23,633 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 23,633 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

PXD stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

