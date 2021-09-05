Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 28,662 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,662 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of HealthStream worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 83.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $30.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $956.72 million, a PE ratio of 116.62, a P/E/G ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.34.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. On average, analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

