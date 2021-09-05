Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 37,107 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,107 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $333.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.