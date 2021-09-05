Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 40,763 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,458 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,763 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.