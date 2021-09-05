Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 42,421 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,421 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $799,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,857,000 after purchasing an additional 60,111 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,244,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 100,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $113.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.65.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

