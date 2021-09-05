Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,220 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Chuy’s worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $7,952,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a market cap of $630.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. Analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHUY. TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

