Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,968 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Textainer Group worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGH opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $37.88.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

