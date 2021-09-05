Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Seneca Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 1,110.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth $74,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 26.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 59.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $432.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,203.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.09 per share, with a total value of $101,933.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,639.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,899 shares of company stock valued at $297,246 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

