Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,705 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 34,053 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,039,774.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $53,195.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,829 shares of company stock valued at $12,756,821 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

