LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,947 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of LPL Financial worth $17,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA opened at $149.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.10 and its 200-day moving average is $142.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $3,009,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

