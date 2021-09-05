LuaSwap Price Hits $0.0733 on Major Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and $189,101.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00063950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00015854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00123610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.52 or 0.00804399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00047170 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 216,960,321 coins and its circulating supply is 110,847,458 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

