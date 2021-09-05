Lunyr (LUN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $680.00

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Lunyr has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $511,708.63 and approximately $680.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00061318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00125123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.68 or 0.00826104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00047261 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.