Lympo Market Token Price Reaches $0.31 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $495,311.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00066067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.39 or 0.00155530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.23 or 0.00219064 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.64 or 0.07774639 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,690.39 or 1.00002508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $503.25 or 0.00973611 BTC.

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

