Lympo Price Reaches $0.0153 on Top Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a market cap of $12.63 million and approximately $284,732.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00064037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00124656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.00813415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00047091 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

LYM is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.