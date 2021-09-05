Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 41 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,461.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,319.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

