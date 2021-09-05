MahaDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and $1.05 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $3.11 or 0.00006121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00066431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.29 or 0.00154175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00229647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.21 or 0.07847791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,474.58 or 0.99395996 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.29 or 0.00981249 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.