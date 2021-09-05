Maj Invest Holding A S Acquires 40,508 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,537,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares during the period. Gentex comprises approximately 4.1% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 3.12% of Gentex worth $249,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Gentex by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $31.21. 1,690,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

