Maj Invest Holding A S Buys 21,819 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for 5.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 1.54% of Tractor Supply worth $330,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $708,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $3.20 on Friday, reaching $198.80. 465,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,376. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.88 and a 200-day moving average of $181.67. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

