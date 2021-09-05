Maj Invest Holding A S Buys Shares of 5,110,171 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,110,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,783,000. eBay makes up 5.9% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.75% of eBay at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.53. 4,437,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,588,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.