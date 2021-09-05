Maj Invest Holding A S Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Maj Invest Holding A S lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 2.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.37% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $146,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $5.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $584.80. The company had a trading volume of 480,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $596.12 and its 200-day moving average is $543.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

