Maj Invest Holding A S Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for about 5.7% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.96% of Aflac worth $344,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,355,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,751,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after acquiring an additional 916,695 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Aflac by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,753,000 after buying an additional 463,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,667,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,131,000 after buying an additional 100,987 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

