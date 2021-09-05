Maj Invest Holding A S Has $312.29 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America makes up 5.1% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 2.43% of Packaging Co. of America worth $312,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after buying an additional 257,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,005,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,494,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,435,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,256,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

NYSE:PKG traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $152.45. 758,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $102.68 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

