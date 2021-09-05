Maj Invest Holding A S Has $415.49 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Maj Invest Holding A S lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 564,396 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 6.8% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.18% of Intel worth $415,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.51. 13,472,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,473,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.14. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist dropped their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.