Maj Invest Holding A S Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Maj Invest Holding A S lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,868,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 392,624 shares during the period. The Progressive makes up approximately 6.2% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.66% of The Progressive worth $379,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

PGR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.23. 1,405,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.31. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

