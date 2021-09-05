Maj Invest Holding A S Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 8.8% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.39% of Lowe’s Companies worth $534,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,021. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

