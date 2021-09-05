Maker (MKR) Market Capitalization Tops $3.58 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Maker coin can now be bought for about $3,611.51 or 0.06973548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and approximately $158.16 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00064490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00121655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.01 or 0.00803287 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00047207 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

