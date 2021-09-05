Mango Markets Market Capitalization Reaches $356.33 Million (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Mango Markets has a market capitalization of $356.33 million and $3.11 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00066792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00158845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.64 or 0.00227789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.83 or 0.07883898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.44 or 0.99875225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.94 or 0.00989376 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

