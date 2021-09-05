MANTRA DAO (OM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.57 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $93.96 million and approximately $16.57 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00064848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00126792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.50 or 0.00820277 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00047523 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.