MAP Protocol (MAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.99 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $29.99 million and $948,686.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00065719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.50 or 0.00160675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.00 or 0.00205582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.04 or 0.07854012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,248.38 or 1.00291569 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.05 or 0.00986085 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

