Maple Hits Market Capitalization of $7.88 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Maple has a total market cap of $7.88 million and $100,431.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.20 or 0.00024263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00064764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00015800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00126396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.29 or 0.00839862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00047808 BTC.

About Maple

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

