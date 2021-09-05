MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 131.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,530 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of MarineMax worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 23.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,584,000 after buying an additional 782,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MarineMax by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 712.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 191,354 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 5.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

HZO stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

