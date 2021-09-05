Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,140 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Markel worth $66,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,255.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a one year low of $913.04 and a one year high of $1,288.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,234.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,193.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

