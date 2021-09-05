Maro (MARO) Achieves Market Cap of $72.30 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. Maro has a market cap of $72.30 million and $4.27 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00063324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.81 or 0.00829738 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00047736 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 948,857,268 coins and its circulating supply is 491,832,112 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

