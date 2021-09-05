Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 122,254 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 42,193 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $159.50 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

