Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,631 shares during the quarter. Masimo comprises 5.5% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned 3.52% of Masimo worth $470,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.60.

NASDAQ MASI traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.98. The stock had a trading volume of 108,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,890. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.72. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $287.34.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

