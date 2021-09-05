Mask Network Market Cap Hits $204.22 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.98 or 0.00023866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mask Network has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $204.22 million and approximately $80.36 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00061021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00122135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.01 or 0.00844834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00047377 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,049,391 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

