Master Contract Token Reaches Market Cap of $219,356.46 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $219,356.46 and approximately $112,299.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.44 or 0.07609803 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00139923 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

