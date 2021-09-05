Matic Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $616.67 Million (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Matic Network coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. Matic Network has a market cap of $616.67 million and approximately $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Matic Network has traded up 169% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Matic Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00125998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.14 or 0.00835307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Matic Network Coin Profile

Matic Network (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network . Matic Network’s official website is matic.network . Matic Network’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork . The Reddit community for Matic Network is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. Matic Network is expanding tech scope and mission and becoming Polygon — Ethereum’s Internet of Blockchains. Existing Matic solutions remain functional and high priority. All the existing Matic solutions and implementations, primarily Matic PoS Chain and Matic Plasma Chains, remain fully functional and will continue to be developed and grown as very important components of the Polygon ecosystem. These implementations will not be impacted or changed in any way, and no action is required from developers or end-users. The $MATIC token will continue to exist and will play an increasingly important role, securing the system and enabling governance. See the official announcement. Polygon is a easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting two major types of solutions:Secured chains (aka Layer 2 chains): Scaling solutions that rely on Ethereum for security instead of establishing their own validator pool. Stand-alone chains (aka Sidechains): Sovereign Ethereum sidechains, normally fully in charge of their own security, i.e. with their own validator pool. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matic Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matic Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.