MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $119,161.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $740,251.02 and approximately $119,161.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

