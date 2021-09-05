Maxcoin (MAX) Reaches One Day Volume of $628.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $698,763.31 and $628.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,582.84 or 0.99812490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00049098 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.93 or 0.00990591 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.12 or 0.00516875 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.44 or 0.00339472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00073180 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

