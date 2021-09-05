MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,131 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.03% of MaxLinear worth $33,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,948,000 after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL opened at $54.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $54.92.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 19,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $740,141.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,996 shares of company stock worth $10,863,473 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

