McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 125.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,203. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

