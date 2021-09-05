McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lifted by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in McDonald’s by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 238,513 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after acquiring an additional 75,685 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

